EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy issued a statement on Thursday regarding bill delivery delays to certain customers in Indiana due to a U.S. postal issue.

According to the statement, the delays were thought to be an isolated issue, but it was determined that additional bills sent out over the last several weeks have not been delivered on time. Officials say they identified the impacted customers and updated their accounts so that all late fees and disconnections associated with the delayed bill will be automatically postponed if bills are paid before the next due date.

Officials say the issue has been resolved with the USPS.