Centerpoint Energy looking to enter into power purchase agreement

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Centerpoint Energy which, owns Vectren, is looking to expand on solar power. The company is seeking to reach a deal with Capital Dynamics, which plans to build a 300-megawatt solar farm in Posey County. Centerpoint also wants to enter a power purchase agreement for an additional 100 megawatts of the solar array. The company needs the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to approve the acquisition. Centerpoint says it would help reach its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 70% by 2035.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)