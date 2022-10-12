EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy officials are encouraging customers to take advantage of CenterPoint Energy’s payment assistance options to help mitigate rising prices for the upcoming heating season.

According to a release from CenterPoint Energy, customers can expect to pay on average $150 a month over the five-month heating season from November through March. This price is up from last year’s average bill amount for the same period of around $145 a month. Officials say CenterPoint Energy utilities are not allowed to markup, nor profit, from the purchase and sale of natural gas.

“With the increase in natural gas prices, assuming our region experiences normal weather this heating season, customers should expect an incremental increase in their bills,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas. “While energy market prices have continued to rise over the last year, offsets such as the completion of the recovery of charges associated with Winter Storm Uri will likely help customers not experience the significant increase of last winter season.”

CenterPoint Energy has in place the following tools to help customers manage their energy bills:

Energy Assistance Program : State and federal utility assistance dollars available for income-eligible customers. Customers in Indiana can apply online at this website.

: State and federal utility assistance dollars available for income-eligible customers. Customers in Indiana can apply online at this website. Universal Service Program: All eligible natural gas heating customers who apply and qualify for EAP will automatically be enrolled in the USP, which provides additional gas bill reductions that range from 15 to 32 percent of the total bill received (not including EAP benefits) in the months of December through May.

All eligible natural gas heating customers who apply and qualify for EAP will automatically be enrolled in the USP, which provides additional gas bill reductions that range from 15 to 32 percent of the total bill received (not including EAP benefits) in the months of December through May. Due Date Extension and Payment Arrangement: Two free offerings available to customers in need of a special payment plan on a temporary basis in order to keep service connected and manage energy costs.

Two free offerings available to customers in need of a special payment plan on a temporary basis in order to keep service connected and manage energy costs. Energy efficiency resources: CenterPoint Energy offers energy efficiency tips, appliance rebates and energy-saving tools to help customers lower their natural gas bills. For more information, visit their website.

CenterPoint Energy offers energy efficiency tips, appliance rebates and energy-saving tools to help customers lower their natural gas bills. For more information, visit their website. Budget Bill: Under this billing plan, a customer’s estimated costs for a year of gas service are spread in equal monthly bill amounts for the year. Customers can enroll on CenterPoint Energy’s website.

CenterPoint Energy will be participating in the city of Evansville’s recently scheduled Access to Service Fairs in an effort to provide all customers with access to the tools and services needed to manage bills.