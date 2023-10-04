HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – October 4 is Energy Efficiency Day, and officials with CenterPoint Energy are offering advice on what they call one of the quickest, easiest ways for customers to reduce energy use, lower utility bills and limit their carbon footprint.
“At CenterPoint Energy, we recognize how important safe, reliable energy is in our customers’ daily lives and the tremendous privilege we have to deliver it,” said Elizabeth Brock, Vice President of Energy Solutions and Business Services. “We’re committed to working with our customers to bring awareness and help them take advantage of opportunities to use energy wisely and save money.”
Here are CenterPoint’s energy efficiency tips for the upcoming winter heating season:
- Have a qualified technician give your heating system an annual tune-up; this will make sure it’s running safely and efficiently.
- Check your furnace filter every month and clean or change it as needed; this will help maintain its efficiency and improve air flow.
- Use a programmable thermostat that can automatically lower the heating temperature at night or while you’re away from home. This reduces the hassle of manually adjusting the thermostat.
- Caulk and weather strip around windows and doors to keep warm air inside the home and keep cold air out. CenterPoint officials say that proper air sealing pays for itself in yearly energy savings.
- Keep curtains and blinds open during the day, as it will allow the sun to warm your house. Remember to also close curtains and blinds at night so you don’t lose heat when the sun goes down.
- When buying a new appliance, look for labeling that suggests that the product meets high energy efficiency standards.