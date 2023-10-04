HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – October 4 is Energy Efficiency Day, and officials with CenterPoint Energy are offering advice on what they call one of the quickest, easiest ways for customers to reduce energy use, lower utility bills and limit their carbon footprint.

“At CenterPoint Energy, we recognize how important safe, reliable energy is in our customers’ daily lives and the tremendous privilege we have to deliver it,” said Elizabeth Brock, Vice President of Energy Solutions and Business Services. “We’re committed to working with our customers to bring awareness and help them take advantage of opportunities to use energy wisely and save money.”

Here are CenterPoint’s energy efficiency tips for the upcoming winter heating season: