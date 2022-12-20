HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A winter storm is expected to affect the eastern half of the country later this week and CenterPoint Energy is encouraging customers to have an emergency plan in case blackouts occur.

Electric outages may be caused by high winds causing downed power lines. Downed power lines are potentially dangerous if contacted. Downed power lines should not be approached, and should be reported to CenterPoint at 800-227-1376.

Officials also remind natural gas customers to make sure their heating system is working properly, and make sure outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by ice or snow. All space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from items that could catch fire.

CenterPoint Energy recommends the following tips for more efficient heating:

Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees. If possible, set it at 65 degrees when you are home and 60 degrees when you are away from home.

Change your air filters monthly.

Only run your washing machine, dishwasher and gas dryer with full loads.

Seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts with caulk or weather-stripping.

Consider adding more insulation in your attic.

Open draperies and blinds during the day to let in the sun’s warmth.

CenterPoint Energy says they have taken steps to prepare for winter weather across its territory, and will be monitoring grid conditions from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.