CenterPoint Energy preparing for winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) CenterPoint Energy says they are preparing for the coming winter weather conditions. Hundreds of electric and natural gas crews are ready to respond to the potential impact of extremely cold temperatures.

CenterPoint says that electric crews will be working 16-hour shifts to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Officials say snow requires a different response from ice and freezing rain.

If you do have issues with your electricity, contact CenterPoint directly online, by phone or through their app.

(This story was originally published on February 14, 2021)