CenterPoint Energy proposes next step in Smart Energy Future Plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy announced the filing of an application with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Thursday requesting approval to construct two natural gas combustion turbines to replace portions of its existing coal-fired generation fleet. The filing comes as the next component in CenterPoint Energy’s Smart Energy Future Plan.

The estimated $323 million turbine facility would be constructed at the current site of the A.B. Brown power plant in Posey County. CenterPoint says the turbines will provide a combined output of 460 megawatts.

“The construction of the natural gas generation turbines is the next step in CenterPoint Energy’s long-term plan to deliver on the commitment to introduce significant renewables and natural gas into our portfolio as outlined in our 2020 Integrated Resource Plan,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President of Generation Development. “The retirement of our smaller, inefficient coal units and adding the natural gas combustion turbines will continue to reduce our emissions and maintain our focus on the environment while providing our customers a cost-effective option for delivering safe and reliable energy.”

CenterPoint says construction of the turbines is expected to begin in late 2022, and are targeted to be operational in 2024.