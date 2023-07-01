HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy provided another update on restoration efforts.

CenterPoint Energy has issued the following update:

“Another line of strong storms overnight caused further damage to CenterPoint Energy’s southwestern Indiana service territory. Heavy rain, lightning and downed trees slowed progress of repairs and caused additional outages as storms moved through the region overnight. Employees and mutual assistance resources were able to restore all but 1,800 customers on Friday night from the original set of storms that moved through the area on Thursday. However, additional severe weather overnight caused more damage and outages peaked at approximately 8,000 customers without power. As of 2 pm CT, there were approximately 2,350 electric customers remaining without electric service. Due to the extent of damages sustained and potential additional weather events forecasted for this evening, the outage count is likely to continue to fluctuate and other outages could occur to allow for safe repairs to our system.” CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy reminds customers if they have experienced damage to the weatherhead – the point of entry from the service drop to the home – a licensed electrician will need to make necessary repairs before power can be safely restored.

CenterPoint Energy reminds customers to remain safe and remember:

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines, wires and damaged electric utility equipment and report them to CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Be especially mindful of any downed lines that could be hidden and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

Assume all lines could be energized and be aware of objects near lines. Do not touch or move objects that are near any downed lines.

Flood waters can be hazardous. Always use extreme care when stepping into flooded areas.

Be cautious around work crews and give them distance to assess damages and make repairs.

If power is out, don’t open freezers and refrigerators any more than absolutely necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw more quickly.

If anyone smells natural gas, they should get to a safe area and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376.

“Our crews are working around-the-clock to restore power as safely and quickly as possible to our impacted customers, however the line of strong storms overnight and today led to additional challenges for our crews and may slow our progress,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric at CenterPoint Energy. “We appreciate our customers’ continued patience, we are working through tackling widespread damage to poles, cross arms, downed wires and trees during ongoing increased weather events in the region.”