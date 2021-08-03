CenterPoint Energy reaches agreement with Woodland Park Apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy says there is now an agreement in place for Woodland Park Apartments to pay back the money it owes for past due bills.

CenterPoint threatened to shut off the power last month, saying the owners were substantially behind on the electric bill. CenterPoint said they had until August 30 to pay up. The apartment’s management told Eyewitness News this would be taken care of by August 5.

CenterPoint officials say they are still waiting for the money as of this afternoon.