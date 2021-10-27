CenterPoint Energy receives approval for 400 megawatts of renewable energy serving southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy announced on Wednesday that they received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commision to aquare a 300-megawatt solar array, as well as enter into a power purchase agreement for an additional 100-megawats of solar energy as part of the company’s long-term electric generation transition plan.

CenterPoint Energy entered into an agreement with Arevon Energy Management, the company that will build the utility-owned project in Posey County. The agreement required approval by the Commission. Arevon Energy Management and energy company Tenaska are co-developing the project. CenterPoint Energy will also purchase additional solar power from Clēnera, which is developing a solar project in Warrick County, under a 25-year contract.

Officials say the solar array will be in service by 2023.