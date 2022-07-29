EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy announced on Friday they are seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array as part of the company’s long-term electric generation transition plan.

A release from CenterPoint says they have entered into an agreement with Invenergy who will construct the project in Pike County, and CenterPoint will acquire the project upon its completion. The project represents the third round of solar agreements introduced as part of the utility’s plan to meet stakeholder sustainability goals and implement a more cost-effective and diversified energy generation portfolio.

CenterPoint was previously granted approval to build a solar array in Posey County now sized at 200 MW, as well as enter into power purchase agreements totaling more than 400 MWs in Warrick, Vermillion and Knox counties. Construction of the Pike County solar project is expected to begin upon obtaining a decision from the IURC.

“By seeking to add another universal solar project to our renewable energy portfolio, we continue to move forward with our long-term generation transition plan and remain committed to our economic and environmental goals for the region,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President of Generation Development. “If approved, with the addition of this project, CenterPoint Energy will be adding nearly 800 MWs of solar generation to power our southwestern Indiana customers.”

Officials say the project would support approximately 130 construction jobs during the construction period and is expected to be placed into service in 2025.