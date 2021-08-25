CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for 335 megawatts of renewable energy

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy announced on Wednesday that they have filed a request for approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to enter into two power purchase agreements for an additional 335 megawatts of solar energy as part of the next component of their long-term electric generation transition plan.

The company is requesting approval to purchase 185 megawatts of solar power under a 15-year power purchase agreement from Oriden, which is developing a solar project in Vermillion County and 150 megawatts of solar power under a 20-year power purchase agreement, from Origis Energy, which is developing a solar project in Knox County. Officials say that if approved, both solar arrays are expected to be in service by 2023.

Officials say that the power generated from these developments is expected to supply enough power to meet the needs of more than 70,000 homes or 12,000 commercial customers per year.