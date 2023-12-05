HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana Electric business filed a petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission requesting an increase to base rates and charges. This is the utility’s first base rate case request since 2009.

According to a release, the increase would be used to recover costs associated with completed projects over the past 14 years, including transmission and distribution system upgrades, automated metering technology and projects needed to comply with federally mandated environmental requirements. Officials say the increase would also recover costs associated with CenterPoint’s transition from a majority coal generation portfolio to one led with renewables, including the Posey Solar facility and two natural gas combustion turbines that are expected to be in service in 2025.

How much will it cost me?

The total requested increase of $118.8 million is expected to impact customer’s bills near the end of 2024. Officials with CenterPoint Energy have proposed a phased approach to the increase. If approved, a residential customer would experience an estimated increase of $10.07 in late 2024, an additional $5.85 in early 2025, and finally an increase of $12.46 in 2026. Once all phases are implemented, the expected total monthly bill would be approximately $200 based on average residential consumption of 799 kilowatt hours.