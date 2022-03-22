EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Salvation Army of Evansville announced they’re increasing outreach and help with rent and water bills through support from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation.

Director of Community Engagement Alex Rahman says it allows them to assist more people in paying those bills. Salvation Army officials say they plan to have the extra money from the foundation last through July.

“The contribution from CenterPoint Energy’s Foundation will enable us to provide more outreach for individuals in our community who may need rent or mortgage assistance,” said Major Jason Poff. “The needs always outpace the resources, when it comes to homeless prevention services, but gifts and support like this help close that gap and enable us to help families stay in their homes.”

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates.