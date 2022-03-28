EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy’s Foundation has been teaming up with local charities to assist families in the community. The foundation has recently given financial support to the Salvation Army and HOPE of Evansville.

Financial support and resources were announced to be given to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Evansville. Funding will be used for rent, mortgage assistance payments and increased staffing capacity to provide direct support to families experiencing economic stress.

“The contribution from CenterPoint Energy’s Foundation will enable us to provide more outreach for households in our community who may need rent or mortgage assistance,” said Executive Director of Catholic Charities Denise Seibert Townsend. “With this support, we will be able to significantly increase our impact and reach even more families in need. We want to provide support and hope to help families move beyond crisis.”



Households seeking rental or mortgage assistance may contact Catholic Charities by calling (812) 423-5456. The agency schedules appointments weekly beginning at 8:30 a.m. CST Mondays until appointment times are filled.

“CenterPoint Energy remains committed to the southwestern Indiana community and its residents by not only providing safe, reliable service but also providing charitable contributions to assist those in need,” said Senior Vice President of CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana Electric Operation. “We understand the importance of balancing the pressures of record-setting inflation with the need to make rent and mortgage payments. At the same time, we hope our contribution to Catholic Charities will help create better financial situations for the recipients so they have funds to put toward other personal needs.”

Catholic Charities has served the community since 1937 and continues to help the poor and vulnerable throughout southwest Indiana. Catholic Charities is a charitable organization operating under the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.

The organization provides outpatient mental-health counseling, job and life-skills training, low-cost immigration legal services and financial-assistance programs. Catholic Charities strives to reduce poverty, improve self-sufficiency and improve the mental health of those served.