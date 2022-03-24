EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Families struggling with high energy bills can find assistance through HOPE of Evansville. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is giving financial support through HOPE of Evansville to help families offset their energy bills.

CenterPoint Energy’s charitable foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. The foundation’s finances are separate from the company and may not be used directly toward energy assistance.

“Through our contribution to HOPE of Evansville, we are reaffirming the company’s longstanding commitment to the southwestern Indiana community and its residents,” says Senior Vice President of Indiana Electric Operations Richard Leger. “We understand the importance of balancing the pressures of record setting inflation with the need to make rent and mortgage payments. At the same time, we hope our contribution to HOPE of Evansville, will help create better financial situations for the recipients so they have funds to put toward other personal needs.”



HOPE of Evansville is dedicated to helping families become self-sufficient through stable housing and homeownership. The rental counseling program at HOPE can help renters set realistic financial goals and a planned process to achieve them.

Those who participate in rental counseling will also have access to financial assistance programs intended to help clients obtain assets that will allow them to become financially independent in the future. Those interested in receiving this assistance should visit hopeofevansville.org to complete the rental assistance application.

“The contribution from CenterPoint Energy’s Foundation will enable us to provide more outreach for individuals in our community who may need rent or mortgage assistance,” said Executive Director of HOPE Joshua Calhoun. “With this support, we will be able to significantly increase our impact and reach even more families in need.”



CenterPoint Energy continues to provide additional support to customers regarding their utility service. CenterPoint Energy has voluntarily suspended disconnections for its Indiana residential customers through May 31, 2022.

The company will continue to support customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements or extensions and they are encouraged to call (800) 227-1376 to discuss options.