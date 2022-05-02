EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy has released a statement about their efforts to engage with the Energy for All Coalition.

According to the media statement sent to Eyewitness News by CenterPoint, the Energy for All Coalition sent certified letters to CenterPoint requesting a meeting before April 28.

CenterPoint says they responded to that request with an invitation to meet with company leadership on April 27 and invited each of the 15 organizations that are a part of the Energy for All Coalition. However, Energy for All declined the invitation according to the media statement.

Officials from CenterPoint say that seven representatives from CenterPoint participated in a two-hour meeting with leaders and members of CAJE on April 6 and answered all their questions. CAJE’S representatives contacted the media to tell them that CenterPoint didn’t answer their questions and they they were disappointed by the meeting according to CenterPoint’s media statement.

A CenterPoint spokesperson says that CenterPoint informed CAJE that company leadership will not be attending CAJE’s May 9 Nehemiah Action event. CAJE asked CenterPoint three questions and CenterPoint requested that their responses be shared at the event according to CenterPoint authorities.

CenterPoint says that their responses to CAJE’s questions are posted on centerpointenergy.com and its social media channels including Facebook.

CenterPoint officials say they are willing to engage with the Energy for All Coalition and other community members in thoughtful and productive dialogue. The company declined the invitation to CAJE’s Nehemiah Action event due to CAJE’s actions over the last several weeks and the company believes the May 9 event will not allow an opportunity for meaningful dialogue according to the media statement.

The media statement closes with CenterPoint offering an open invitation to Energy for All Coalition representatives and a hope they will reconsider CenterPoint’s invitation. CenterPoint Energy also plans to participate in the City of Evansville’s upcoming Access to Service Fairs later this month and the details will be shared by the City according to a CenterPoint spokesperson.

Eyewitness News is awaiting for CAJE to comment on CenterPoint’s media statement. The story will be updated when CAJE’s comments are known.