EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some Kentucky residents woke up this morning to no heat, and some officials say this was due to there not being enough supply to meet the demand.

Atmos Energy supplies gas to the Deer Valley subdivision, and earlier today the company texted customers to conserve natural gas during the cold snap to help maintain gas service. AP reports there are similar issues in other places in the nation.

We reached out to CenterPoint to see if this would be an issue for those serviced by them, and the company released a statement: