HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy officials say the company’s electric system experienced extensive damage resulting in approximately 36,000 total customer outages following three separate weather events on Thursday.

According to a release from CenterPoint, crews have restored power to more than 30,000 impacted customers so far. Throughout the day on Friday, CenterPoint Energy will have more than 65 crews working to assess and restore power to impacted customers. However, CenterPoint says some customers should be prepared to be without power into the weekend due to additional storms expected to move through the area on Friday evening.

“CenterPoint Energy has activated our Emergency Operations Plan in response to this severe weather event and bring in additional resources to assist with restoration efforts,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric at CenterPoint Energy. “Our crews have made significant progress overnight restoring the majority of the impacted customers. However, due to the extensive damage, some outages are expected to extend throughout the weekend. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience as our restoration efforts continue.”

CenterPoint reminds customers to remain safe and remember to stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and damaged electric utility equipment, and report them at 800-227-1376. For an updated map of CenterPoint customers without power, visit their website.