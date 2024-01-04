HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with CenterPoint Energy are replying to concerns over their planned energy rate increase following a meeting hosted by local activists.

As Eyewitness News previously reported, officials with Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy claimed that the proposed 16% rate increase would cost the average customer $567.

CenterPoint officials say that this figure was calculated based on the usage of 1336 kilowatt hours per billing cycle, which they say is 67 percent higher than what the average residential customer uses. CenterPoint says they base their own calculations on an average usage of 799 kilowatt hours.

Furthermore, CenterPoint officials say that they have proposed a phased approach for the requested rate increase. If the change is approved, a typical residential customer could expect an estimated increase of $10.07 in late 2024, another $5.85 rise in early 2025, and a final increase of $12.46 in early 2026.

Officials say that once all phases are implemented, the estimated total for an average household would be around $200 a month, based on their average rate of consumption.

A public hearing on the issue is expected sometime in February.