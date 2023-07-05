HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy officials say customers will see a decrease in their electric bills beginning in July as a result of the company’s securitization pilot, allowing for the removal of the remaining value of its A.B. Brown coal plant assets from customer rates.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a financing order for the coal retirement securitization bonds in January of this year, which officials say is expected to result in a total decrease to customers’ electric bills by an estimated $53 million when compared to traditional ratemaking. According to a release from CenterPoint, residential customers using approximately 900 kWh per month are expected to see a nearly $5 bill credit per month on their bills. Officials say the credits from the securitization of A.B. Brown assets will more than offset the new securitization charge added to customers’ bills to pay for the securitization bonds.

“As we continue to execute our long-term electric generation transition plan, we are excited to implement this cost-effective strategy – a first-of-its-kind in the state of Indiana – to help reduce customers’ bills,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric. “Securitization financing assists us in our continued efforts to deliver safe and reliable service, while keeping customer savings a top priority.”

CenterPoint plans to retire the A.B. Brown coal units 1 and 2 in October 2023 as part of its long-term electric generation transition plan. For more information, check CenterPoint’s website.