Central and Reitz getting new turf fields

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Central Stadium and the Reitz Bowl will have new turf fields by fall.

The EVSC is spending more than $780,000 to replace the turf at Central Stadium. School officials expect the contract for the Reitz Bowl to be just under $400,000. The fields were installed 12 years ago.

Superintendent Doctor David Smith says spending about $1 million on the fields sound pricey, but he says it’s cheaper than maintaining grass. He says it also creates a safer, more level field for high school athletes.

Doctor Smith says the turf at Bosse High School’s Enlow Field was replaced two years ago during stadium renovations. A contract is also in the works to install five new tennis courts at Bosse.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories