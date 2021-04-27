Central and Reitz getting new turf fields

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Central Stadium and the Reitz Bowl will have new turf fields by fall.

The EVSC is spending more than $780,000 to replace the turf at Central Stadium. School officials expect the contract for the Reitz Bowl to be just under $400,000. The fields were installed 12 years ago.

Superintendent Doctor David Smith says spending about $1 million on the fields sound pricey, but he says it’s cheaper than maintaining grass. He says it also creates a safer, more level field for high school athletes.

Doctor Smith says the turf at Bosse High School’s Enlow Field was replaced two years ago during stadium renovations. A contract is also in the works to install five new tennis courts at Bosse.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)