Central Bears announces Coach Coultis resigning

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) For the second time in four years, the Central Bears will be looking for a new person to lead the high school’s football program.

In a Facebook post Friday morning it was announced that Coach Sean Coultis is resigning. Coultis coached the Bears for two seasons.

He had a record of 21 and 4 including a Class 4A Sectional Championship in the most recent season.

The team went undefeated this year before losing in the regional championship.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)