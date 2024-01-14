HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Central City.

Firefighters were sent to the 3000 block of Cleaton Road on Saturday night.

Crews said they found the vehicle off of the road with heavy damage.

According to the Central City Fire Department, one person was then pulled from the vehicle.

Firefighters then found that additional resources were needed to get the second person out, and the vehicle had to be separated from a tree.

We’re told both people were sent to trauma centers for their injuries.