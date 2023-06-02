HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Central City Fire Department acquired a new piece of extrication equipment thanks to a grant from the Kentucky Fire Commission.

Officials say the tool is valued at $15,000, but thanks to the grant, it didn’t cost anything to the department or residents.

Commonly referred to as the “jaws of life”, officials state the process of extricating a victim from a vehicle can be greatly faster, increasing survivability by getting them to the hospital faster.

The tool will be put into service once training is complete.