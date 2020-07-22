Central City man arrested following chase

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky State Police say Donny Miley, 36, faces 18 charges including reckless driving after a chase with police.

Miley was reportedly speeding on Kentucky Route 70 when a trooper tried to stop him. Authorities say Miley refused to pull over for several miles before being stopped on the 4000 block of State Route 175 in Graham. Miley was also served two warrants from Webster County.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

