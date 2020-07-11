Central City man dies after car accident

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A Central City man died Thursday after a two car crash.

The crash happened at the 71 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway. 

Deputies say two cars were traveling eastbound when a car driven by Wayne Young, 33, of Central City turned left to use the emergency turn-around in a median and collided with a second vehicle.

Young died form his injuries, and his passenger was treated on-scene for his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the second car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020) 

