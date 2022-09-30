(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties.

At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and fraud stemming from the fraudulent purchase and destruction of a motor home.

Martin also faces theft by deception charges in Union County, and he had an outstanding warrant in Daviess County for the theft of a motor home and a handgun.

Authorities there say Martin made that purchase with a stolen check.

Daviess County officials say Martin also has pending cases in Henderson, Hopkins, Mclean and Muhlenberg Counties.

Charges range from trafficking and possession of controlled substances to domestic violence and terroristic threatening.