Central City man indicted nearly a year after fatal car accident

GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Thomas Simpson, 49, has been indicted on two counts of murder, and DUI 1st offense. The charges stem from an accident in the summer of 2019 that took the lives of two women.

On July 1, 2019, Kentucky State Police say Simpson was headed southbound on US 431 when he crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle head-on. Karen Leach, 53, and Linda Embry, 79, both of Greenville, were killed in the crash. Simpson is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: