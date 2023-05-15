HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Central City Police Department (CCPD) is warning the public about a couple of scams that are circulating.

Sergeant Justin Dockery explained one scam is a fake letter from Geek Squad, wanting the public to sign up and pay $410 to renew a membership.

Another one is people calling claiming to solicit money on behalf of CCPD. Dockery said while they might advertise and participate in community projects, they don’t call and ask for money.

“If anyone calls on behalf of our department, that’s a big red flag,” Dockery said.

Dockery is reminding people to be cautious with random mail, texts or anything they don’t recognize and to contact the department with any questions or concerns.