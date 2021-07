MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT)– Central City Police Chief Jimmy Beadnell retired on Friday. He got a heartwarming surprise during his last out of service call. Cell phone video captured the moment.

At the end of the call, Beadnell was given one more “assignment” from his kids. They ended their call with telling their dad, “Happy Retirement Day!”

Our congratulations go to the former chief.