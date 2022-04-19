CENTRAL CITY, Ky (WEHT) – Central City Police are investigating a vehicle and pedestrian injury on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Monday night.

According to officials, police responded to the area of the 58 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in reference to a vehicle and pedestrian collision with injuries. Police say they arrived and located 38-year-old Edwin Arndell in the roadway with fatal injuries.

Central City Police were assisted on scene by Muhlenberg County Dispatch, Central City Fire Department, Muhlenberg County EMS, Muhlenberg County Coroners Office and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the collision is still under investigation.