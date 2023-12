HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities in Muhlenberg County are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.

Central City police are looking for 40-year-old Jonathan Patrick Antrim.

He’s described as 6 foot 3 inches, 210 pounds with blue eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen driving a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 with a Nebraska tag.

He has charges out of Iowa.

Police say to call 911 if you see him and do not approach him.