The number, which launched Saturday, will immediately connect callers with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and licensed, trained counselors. (WIVB)

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need.

“If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to them,” the police department urges on social media.

The post also includes information on Casey’s Law, which the organization considers a hopeful option lighting the way to recovery. Here’s how you can file for Casey’s Law:

Contact your county attorney

Schedule appointments for evaluations with two qualified health professionals — a physician is required, and a mental health professional is suggested.

File a 700A petition with the circuit court clerk in the county in which the respondent lives. After the court reviews the petition and determines probable cause, a judge will order the two evaluations be conducted and set a court date within two weeks.

Return evaluations at least 24 hours prior to court date.

Locate a detox and treatment facility immediately after the court date is set. The petitioner is responsible for choosing a facility.

Treatment is ordered based on evaluations and court hearing. Treatment can be ordered for up to 360 days.

If you or a loved one needs help, the “988” Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.