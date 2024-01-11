EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatchers at Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch say they are struggling to maintain a work-life balance due to the national dispatcher shortage.

“I did not really understand the depth until I started doing it,” says Jonathan Clark, a dispatcher for Evansville and Vanderburgh County. Clark says he has answered hundreds of calls since he started last July. But earning the headset was not easy.

“We did several ride-alongs. We got a book with all of the information detailing the standard operating procedures,” Clark says.

Clark spent 16 weeks in training, answering mock calls, and learning which department to dispatch. He says it was like going to school.

“Whatever you are struggling on, whether it be dispatching or call taking, they take the time to really make sure that we have what we need before we get released on our own,” Clark says.

It is not an easy job. Clark says some calls are harder than others and each one poses a unique set of challenges.

“Be prepared for something you are not expecting,” he says.

Police say swatting calls like the one dispatch received early Thursday morning are becoming more frequent and pose a problem for dispatchers.

“She was very amped up during the phone call because of what she was hearing in the background. But then when she got off, she was able to calm herself down,” says Carrie James, the director of Evansville- Vanderburgh Central Dispatch.

James says the stress of the job is already high due to long hours and understaffing.

“Long, long hours. Some of them with no days off within a month or more,” James says.

The dispatch center can have 31 operators at any given time, but five seats remain empty.

For more information on how to apply, click here