Central High School hosts marching band showcase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation provided an opportunity for Southwestern Indiana marching bands to show off their talent Saturday night.

With the traditional competition season canceled, the showcase gave students a chance to perform.

Some senior band members were devastated when their teacher said competitions were canceled but are thankful for this opportunity.

“I’m so happy that we’re able to play at this because earlier [my teacher was] like no, no season and I was so upset and then he said okay, we’re going to have some showcases and all that I’m like yes,” Connor Hurm, a senior baritone player, said.

Another exhibition is scheduled for September 20 at North High School.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)