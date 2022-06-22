HAWESVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Century Aluminum is planning to temporarily close its Hawesville, Kentucky plant due to high energy prices.

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider said he has been told Century’s energy prices have tripled and the plant is losing $1 million every day. Schneider also said the plan is to close the plant for about a year to see what happens with energy prices.

The plant employs around 500 people. Eyewitness News has a crew in Hawesville working to learn more.

This is a developing story.