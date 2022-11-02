PETERSBURG, Ind (WEHT) – Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.

Reaction to the announcement was mixed, with environmentalists saying renewable energy sources were a better option, and coal supporters saying the change will impact jobs in the area. Shelley Kirk spoke with Kristina Lund, the CEO of AES Indiana about the change. You can view the interview in the video player above.