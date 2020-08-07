Ceremony held to dedicate donation, buried utility lines

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- A ceremony was held at Old Lock and Dam Park in Newburgh to celebrate burying utility lines, which officials say improves the park’s beauty and improves the view of the nearby Ohio River.

The ceremony also thanked Russ and Debbie Welder for providing the funding needed to bury the utility lines. The utility line burial is part of a construction project for the nearby amphitheater, which is set to open in the coming weeks.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

