CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is honoring The Everly Brothers and John Prine for their commitment to a festival that was named after them. Central City will hold a groundbreaking of Festival Square on May 23 at 10 a.m. at the corner of Broad Street and First Street.

The Everly Brothers Homecoming/Central City Music festival was staffed by hundreds of community volunteers and was held every year from 1988 to 2002. It helped lead to the establishment of a community college campus in Central City and thousands of dollars in annual scholarships for local students. The festival drew over 20,000 fans at its peak.

“After over a year of planning, we are so pleased to be able to introduce this project to our community and to the world,” said Executive Director of Central City Tourism Dr. Freddie Mayes. “This is a day to celebrate and all of our friends and neighbors are invited to join us.”

Refreshments will be available at the Central City Tourism Office at a reception following the groundbreaking.

Festival Square is a public-private partnership of the Everly Brothers Foundation, Farmers Bank and Trust, the City of Central City, Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court, Central City Tourism, the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation and many other supporters.

More information can be learned by contacting Dr. Mayes at (270) 754-9603 or by email at tourismdirector@centralcityky.com.