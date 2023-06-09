HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Officials in Chandler are asking people to voluntarily conserve water.

Water customers who live south of Jenner Road and east of Libbert Road are being asked not to water their lawns because of water tank levels.

Officials say the water system is being challenged because of growth in the area.

Rob Coghill, the Director of Services for Chandler Utilities, talked about their challenges.

“A year from now, we may not even be having this conversation, we will have more water than we need, and we will have an extra tank starting construction, but we just thought, why wait until we have this lull where no one has any water or boil advisory, We just wanted to go through all of that.”

Upgrades are planned that will increase the capacity of the system. No timeline has been announced for when those upgrades will be made.