Chandler Labor Day celebration downsized

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) – The 134th Labor Day Celebration in Chandler will be much smaller this year. The celebration is cancelling its 2020 pageants, contests, demolition derby, food booths, crafts vendors, motocross, carnival rides, karaoke, rummage sale, poker run, kid’s games, laser tag, corn hole, horseshoes, gospel sing, and car show.

The decision was made after several months of the Labor Day Association’s delegates listening, watching, and monitoring their communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are discussions about a possible caravan Labor Day Parade.

The Parade would only allow participants to be in their own vehicles. No bands, floats, speeches, or public congregating prior-to or after the parade would be allowed. There would also be no candy tossed out to the crowd.

Decisions about a parade will be announced at a later date.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)

