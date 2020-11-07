Chandler man facing burglary charges after stealing from employer

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) A Chandler man is facing burglary charges after being caught breaking into his employer’s business after hours.

Police say, just after midnight Saturday, they responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Alvey’s Signs on SR 57. Sheriff’s deputies witnessed a man inside the fenced in area of the business carrying long metal pieces and putting them into a truck. They let the man leave the business in his truck and pulled him over on N Green River Rd near Kansas Rd.

The driver identified himself as Tony Whitmer Jr. and told police he was an employee of Alvey’s Signs when they noted the aluminum pieces in his truck bed. He admitted to being on the property but claims he did not steal anything.

Deputies contacted the business and confirmed Whitmer’s employment, but they say he did not have permission to be there after hours nor was he allowed to remove inventory. The stolen property was returned and Whitmer was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 7, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: