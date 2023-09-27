CHANDLER, In. (WEHT) – Officers with the Chandler Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shots fired incident in the area of Cherokee Street and Navajo Trace.

Police officials on the scene tell us that CPD received a call just after 7 p.m. tonight. At this time, no victims have been found and no shell casings have been recovered. Officials say they were directed to a trailer home in the area, but after searching, no suspect was found inside.

Authorities say that at this time, they don’t believe there is a threat to the public but the search is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.