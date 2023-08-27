HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Chandler Police Department is working to help the Warrick Humane Society.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, there will be a donation drop-off box located outside of the police department door in Chandler Town Hall.

Donations needed include dry food for adult dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.

Towels, blankets, dog treats, pill pockets and plain canned pumpkin can also be dropped off.

Monetary donations can be made directly to the Warrick Humane Society.