CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) — A ribbon cutting was held for the grand re-opening of the Chandler Public Library in Warrick County.

The library had undergone a major renovation starting in January of last year, but completion had been delayed due to staffing shortages and the pandemic. Building Manager Alex Bunner says the library is excited to finally reopen after such a long closure.

“We’re feeling super happy about everything. The building looks wonderful, the crowd we had this morning was awesome,” says Bunner. “We’ve had people continuously just flowing in and out and we’re excited to be back here in Chandler and serving the community.”

The grand re-opening was held Saturday afternoon and the library hosted an open house after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.