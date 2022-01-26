Change of venue approved in case of Evansville toddler’s overdose death

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A change of venue was approved for the case involving an Evansville toddler’s overdose death. Court officials tell us Arcinial Watt’s trial will now take place in Daviess County, Indiana.

Watt faces several charges, including murder, after 3-year-old Kamari Opperman died in November after ingesting a fentanyl pill.

Three other people are facing murder charges in the case as well. Authorities say three other children age 4 and under were taken to the hospital during the investigation. Sources say two of them were given Narcan.

