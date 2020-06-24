Changes at polls cause no issues in Henderson, Owensboro

(WEHT) – Local voters say they didn’t encounter any problems with the many changes in Tuesday’s Kentucky primary election.

In both Henderson and Daviess County, voters only had one polling place to choose from but did not have to wait in long lines. They were also required to wear face masks, as well as practice social distancing.

The Daviess County clerk says fewer polling places could end up being the way of the future.

“Next year is an off year where there is not an election. I think our legislators will look at how we currently do elections and maybe look at putting together some legislation to change that,” said Daviess County clerk Leslie McCarty.

To see the results from Tuesday’s in-person voting, click here. The totals listed do not include a large number of absentee ballots, which will continue to be counted until Saturday at the earliest.



For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

LATEST ELECTION NEWS: