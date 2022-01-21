Changes continue as pandemic reaches two year anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It has been two years since the first confirmed case of covid-19 in the United States, and the nation has been on a bizarre rollercoaster ever since. The pandemic has created changes for nearly every aspect of our daily lives. That includes the business world, for employers, employees, and customers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released information showing a drastic difference in the number of positive Covid cases and deaths between fully vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. However, that in itself creates additional challenges for business owners like Ken Butler of Evansville’s Bargetown Market.

“Should you have your employees vaccinated? Should you enforce that? Then, do you lose employees if you put that mandate in there? So there’s all these ifs and ifs and ifs. Like what’s going to happen? We’re already short-staffed as it is.”

Butler fears there is no short-term end to the pandemic, and while businesses are struggling, he intends to take a “power through” approach to continuing to work through any upcoming curveballs heading his way.