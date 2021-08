DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Changes have been made to the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival in Daviess County.

The Fiscal Court says the event will still be held on September 4 at Panther Creek Park, but many activities will be scaled back due to the pandemic. Officials say there will be no pony rides, inflatables or food vendors. There will also not be bleachers set up in front of the stage.

The music starts at 6 p.m. and the fire works are set to start at 8:15 p.m.